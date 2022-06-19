Road to Qatar: how England qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

After reaching the semi-finals and then the final of their previous two major tournaments, England will be hoping to go one better at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the last four in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they lost 2-1 to Croatia, and were beaten by Italy in a penalty shoot-out at last year's delayed Euro 2020.

Qualification for this year's global gathering in the Middle East was achieved comfortably as they finished top of Group I, six points clear of second-placed Poland and unbeaten over the course of 10 matches.

The Three Lions smashed in 39 goals along the way, conceding just three, with captain Harry Kane top scoring with six.

In Qatar, they have been drawn in Group B along with Iran, United States and Wales.

In the gallery above, you can see how England qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

England's fixtures in Qatar 2022

November 21 England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium (5pm KO UAE)

November 25 England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

November 29 Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (11pm)