WHO: shots such as Sinopharm and Sinovac prevent 'severe hospitalisation' from Omicron

Covid-19 rates are rapidly rising around the world, sparked by the new variant

Jan 4, 2022

Covid-19 vaccines such as Sinopharm and Sinovac will protect against "severe hospitalisation" as a result of the Omicron variant, Dr Abdi Mahamud, the World Health Organisation’s incident manager for the pandemic, said on Tuesday.

More evidence is emerging that Omicron is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, Dr Mahamud added.

Asked whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed, he said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global co-ordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.

Countries globally are battling a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant, with schools delaying scheduled returns to classrooms, cruises suspending operations, and governments expanding vaccine mandates.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 11:19 AM
