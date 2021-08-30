Which Covid vaccines are on the approved list for travel to the UAE?

Tourists from any country can now apply to visit the UAE but should have received a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine

Gillian Duncan
Aug 30, 2021

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Tourists can now apply to visit the UAE from 14 countries where travel was previously restricted.

Only fully vaccinated UAE residents were previously allowed to return from these countries until the change, which has now opened up travel to tourists.

But authorities have confirmed travellers must have received both doses of a World Health Organisation-approved Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for a visa.

The National sets out everything you need to know about the process.

Which countries are affected by the rule change?

Earlier this year, the UAE temporarily halted passenger flights from 14 countries: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Liberia, Vietnam and Congo over concerns about coronavirus cases and variants of the virus.

Visit visas can now be issued to anyone from those countries, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Which vaccines are approved for entry to the UAE?

All vaccines which have been listed by the WHO.

They are:

  • Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty
  • Oxford/AstraZeneca, including Covishield, produced by Serum Institute of India
  • Johnson & Johnson: Ad26. COV2. S
  • Moderna: Spikevax
  • Sinopharm: BBIBP-CorV
  • Sinovac: CoronaVac

It is important to note that because Covaxin has not yet been approved by WHO, it is not yet accepted for travel to the UAE.

How do people submit proof of the vaccination they received?

By visiting the ICA website, which will ask applicants to provide their passport details, as well as the name of the vaccination and dates of the first, second and third dose, where applicable. Uploading the Covid-19 vaccination card is mandatory.

Alternatively, they can upload proof of the vaccination they received via the Al Hosn app.

Is any additional testing required?

Yes, in addition to providing a negative Covid-19 test 48 hours before travel, travellers must take a rapid test at the departure airport, as well as another rapid test on arrival in the UAE.


Updated: August 30th 2021, 9:52 AM

Anna and the Apocalypse

Director: John McPhail

Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton

Three stars

The Freedom Artist

By Ben Okri (Head of Zeus)

The essentials

What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

When: Friday until March 9

Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events.

Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors.

Information: www.emirateslitfest.com
 

If you go

The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines.

The car

Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

Parks and accommodation

For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

