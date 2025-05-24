Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature WWF, spoke to The National about the organisation's legacy. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Climate

From mangroves to markets: 25 years of conservation by Emirates Nature-WWF

As the UAE grapples with climate risks, Emirates Nature-WWF is blending grassroots action with global ambition

Rachel Kelly
May 24, 2025