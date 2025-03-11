Women in Climate series: Call to Action

This series is sponsored by GIB AM

The year 2024 was the hottest on record and the first to officially breach the 1.5°C global warming limit set by the Paris Agreement.

As the climate crisis deepens, strong leadership is crucial to enabling the systemic changes needed to protect our future. While new generations of leaders face the growing impacts of climate change, they have the advantage of learning from, and building on, the work of the trailblazers who have come before them.

So, what can we do to ensure the next wave of climate leaders is ready to take on the biggest challenges of our time? Climate change is a global problem: no one state can fix it, no single action is enough.

How do you bring people with you? Where are the opportunities for collaboration, and where are the networks to tap into? How do you make your career the most impactful it can be? Climate change isn’t just a topic of conversation- it’s a call to action.

In this sixth and final episode of the Women in Climate podcast, host Naomi Kerbel, director of communications at SEC Newgate UK talks to Sherry Madera, chief executive of CDP, Anna Pot, the Netherlands' national co-ordinator for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Marina Antonopoulou, chief officer for Climate and Conservation, Emirates Nature-WWF.