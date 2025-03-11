Women in Climate series: Call to Action

This series is sponsored by GIB AM
The year 2024 was the hottest on record and the first to officially breach the 1.5°C global warming limit set by the Paris Agreement.
As the climate crisis deepens, strong leadership is crucial to enabling the systemic changes needed to protect our future. While new generations of leaders face the growing impacts of climate change, they have the advantage of learning from, and building on, the work of the trailblazers who have come before them.
So, what can we do to ensure the next wave of climate leaders is ready to take on the biggest challenges of our time? Climate change is a global problem: no one state can fix it, no single action is enough.
How do you bring people with you? Where are the opportunities for collaboration, and where are the networks to tap into? How do you make your career the most impactful it can be? Climate change isn’t just a topic of conversation- it’s a call to action.
In this sixth and final episode of the Women in Climate podcast, host Naomi Kerbel, director of communications at SEC Newgate UK talks to Sherry Madera, chief executive of CDP, Anna Pot, the Netherlands' national co-ordinator for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Marina Antonopoulou, chief officer for Climate and Conservation, Emirates Nature-WWF.
Milestones on the road to union
1970
October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar.
December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership.
1971
March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates.
July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE.
July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement.
August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year.
August 15: Bahrain becomes independent.
September 3: Qatar becomes independent.
November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE.
November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force.
November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa.
November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties
December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed.
December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.