Brazil emphasises deforestation pledge amid negative Cop30 attention

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/brazil" target="_blank">Brazil</a>, which is hosting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/25/cop30-pressure-cop29/" target="_blank">Cop30</a> climate conference in the city of Belem later this year, knows all too well that all eyes will be on deforestation. The South American nation, which recently committed to slash greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 67 per cent by 2035 based on 2005 levels, says it is making progress with deforestation having fallen by nearly a third in the past year. However, viral posts of the construction of a four-lane road cutting through the rainforest to make way for transportation to the conference has shrouded it in controversy. The road was planned long before Brazil was announced as Cop30 host and the country's government has clarified that it "is not the responsibility of the federal government and is not part of the 33 infrastructure projects planned for Cop30" but that has not stopped uncomfortable questions being asked. Ana Toni, Brazil’s chief executive for Cop30, told a room full of climate professionals at Chatham House in London that the event will usher in "the beginning of a new decade" of climate talks. "One of the things that we've been discussing with many countries is that we don't need to wait for a Cop to start implementing policy". Brazil has previously unveiled targets to put a stop to deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. In 2023 it is estimated that greenhouse gas emissions from land use changes and deforestation in the country amounted to over 1.06 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. Thousands of delegates will descend on Belem from November 10 to 21, for an occasion that will mark a decade since the landmark Paris Agreement. Pressure is on Brazil to deliver, after developing nations last year deemed the finance plan agreed at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/23/cop29-tensions-flair-at-climate-talks-as-no-deal-situation-remains/" target="_blank">Cop29</a> to pay for the ravages of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate change</a> to be too little, too late. However, the Brazilian government are in a buoyant mood. "Many people here laughed at us when we said we wanted to stop deforestation," Ms Toni added. "It is very natural for some of the companies and some of the people that will lose in this transition to fight back. We are used to it." Brazil is reportedly due to launch a $125 billion fund to protect tropical forests. Other items possibly on the table to make Cop30 a landmark event include discussions to define sustainable investments. The summit comes at a critical time for climate and politics, as the US has retreated on climate commitments including the Paris Agreement, under the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/02/24/climate-change-donald-trump/" target="_blank">Trump administration</a>. As the world comes off the hottest year and hottest decade on record, Cop30 will need to push through a shifting geopolitical distractions to tackle global climate issues. Ms Toni stressed that Cops can no longer be a silver bullet. "Cop30 will be the beginning of a new decade," she said. "We are working with parties to see which type of decade we need, and for us acceleration of action, especially in the energy sector, that is what is important for us."