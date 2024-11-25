Belem, Brazil will host Cop30 in November 2025. AP
Belem, Brazil will host Cop30 in November 2025. AP

Climate

'Our last chance': Pressure on Cop30 to deliver after divisive Cop29

Civil groups look to Cop30 next year to bridge the multilateral divide

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

November 25, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit