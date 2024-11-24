Dubai launches first wave of reef project to boost the emirate's marine ecosystem

The first phase of a major project to develop Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/12/01/dubai-launches-reef-project-to-boost-marine-life-eco-tourism-and-fishermens-livelihoods/" target="_blank">marine ecosystem</a> was launched on Saturday. The Dubai Reef initiative, unveiled at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/" target="_blank">Cop28</a>, aims to increase sea life, improve the sustainability of fishermen’s livelihoods and attract eco-tourism. In the initial wave of the project, 1,000 structures, called reef modules, are being deployed into the emirate's waters to provide food and shelter for a variety of fish and marine species. A total of 20,000 reef modules will be deployed in subsequent phases over three years, spanning 600 square kilometres, to create 400,000 cubic metres of coral reefs. The scheme was hailed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, one of the project's partners, and chief executive of Emirates airline. “This marks the start of a remarkable project to restore and protect our marine ecosystems at unprecedented scale,” he said. “This project plays a pivotal role in coral reef habitat restoration, coastal protection and the revival of marine biodiversity along Dubai's foreshore,” said Ahmed Bin Thani, director general of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority. “The project is part of Dubai’s efforts to increase fish stocks, support sustainable fishing and help boost food security.” The reefs are designed to last more than 100 years, providing long-term ecological benefits. It is also hoped Dubai Reef will create a stream of green economy projects, as well as boosting the city's job market, eco-tourism, leisure activities and research opportunities. The first module is called a fish cube, a 10-tonne structure with an internal volume of 32 square metres. The second type, a reef shade, is a 2.4-tonne unit created to enhance coral growth and increase the population of demersal fish – which live on or near the bottom of seas – as well as offering shelter to other species including hammour and sheri. They have been designed to prevent entanglement with fishing traps. The third structure is called an Arab marine pyramid, weighing 1.5 tonnes, designed specifically to foster essential habitats for coral reef ecosystems. “These purpose-built modules will enhance the marine habitat in Dubai and safeguard our oceans and food security,” said Ryan Paik, chief executive of HaejooX, the South Korean firm that built the reef structures. “The modules were built in Dubai using low-carbon concrete [and] will be deployed in different depths across Dubai waters.” Dubai Reef will also help to reduce carbon emissions and increase marine biodiversity. The reefs have an estimated capacity to capture more than seven million tonnes of carbon annually. The project is aligned with the UAE’s goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.