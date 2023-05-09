Designs revealed for Dubai Reefs, world’s largest ocean restoration and ecotourism project

Plans for the world’s largest ocean restoration and ecotourism project in Dubai have been revealed.

Dubai Reefs would be a floating living lab for marine restoration and ecotourism, said developer URB.

At the heart of the futuristic project is a sprawling marine institute, where scientists and researchers would work towards greater protection of Dubai’s marine and coastal regions.

It would support the building of an artificial reef, spanning some 200 square kilometres across the Dubai coastline, regenerating the city's coastal ecosystem and providing protection from storms and habitats for fish and marine life.

Responsible tourism is a major part of the plans, with tourists able to visit Dubai Reefs for unique marine ecotourism experiences.

Staying in floating eco resorts and lodges, all of which would be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, travellers would have first-hand access to the marine projects at the site, which include creating a habitat for more than a billion corals and the planting of more than 100 million mangrove trees.

Unique eco activities on offer would include underwater “forest bathing”, similar to the ancient Japanese wellness practice that promotes calm and quiet among the trees. At Dubai Reefs, the corals would act as the trees of the ocean.

The project would also include residential properties, retail outlets, educational facilities and research hubs, with a target of creating more than 30,000 green jobs.

If realised, Dubai Reefs could also house wave farms which would be used to produce additional clean energy for the city’s growing population. And climate-friendly food production could be produced at the floating site via regenerative ocean farming.

The proposed location of Dubai Reefs. Photo: URB

“The health of our cities is intrinsically tied to the health of our oceans. The ocean is the source of life controlling everything. Given that everything on our planet is connected, a healthy ocean is a healthy city,” said Baharash Bagherian, chief executive of URB.

“We need an entrepreneurial spirit in the planning of coastal cities and the types of infrastructure as well as developments that are linked to the ocean. As an innovative coastal city, Dubai is best positioned to lead such a transformation. Beyond creating a unique resilient destination for eco-tourism and marine research, Dubai Reefs aims to become a blueprint for ocean living, while mitigating the impacts of climate change,” added Bagherian.

While it's still very much in the design stage, Dubai Reefs could be the project the city needs to transform Dubai into a world-recognised eco-destination. And with travellers in the UAE increasingly prioritising sustainable travel, it could be a timely initiative.

URB has had a busy year so far. In February, the developer announced plans for The Loop — a sustainable 93km cycling and wellness highway in Dubai.

Housing a zero-emissions transport system, The Loop would be powered by kinetic flooring, allowing it to operate on 100 per cent renewable energy, and the aim is to offer leisure options for residents and visitors.

