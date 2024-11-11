Climate

'It has been an honour': UAE hands Cop presidency to Azerbaijan as crunch summit begins

Dr Sultan Al Jaber hails achievements but acknowledges world meets for Cop29 at a time of 'complexity and conflict'

John Dennehy
John Dennehy
Baku

November 11, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit