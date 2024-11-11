'It has been an honour': UAE hands Cop presidency to Azerbaijan as crunch summit begins

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/09/cop29-what-why-important/" target="_blank">Cop29</a> has kicked off in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/azerbaijan/" target="_blank">Azerbaijan</a> with the UAE handing over the presidency. It came during the opening plenary of the crucial talks in the country’s capital Baku. The baton passed to new Cop29 president Mukhtar Babayev, the country’s ecology and natural resources minister and who previously worked for the state oil company, Socar. Over the next two weeks, countries will try to thrash out a deal to help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/09/indian-climate-guru-calls-for-action-at-cop29-to-help-worlds-small-farmers/" target="_blank">vulnerable countries</a> transition to a sustainable energy system and defend against the impacts of climate change amid a backdrop of extreme weather events such as last week's deadly Spanish floods. It also comes during a challenging geopolitical environment and the re-election of climate sceptic Donald Trump as US president. Many key world leaders including those of the US and China are not expected to attend. Before handing over to Azerbaijan, Dr Al Jaber acknowledged the world was meeting at a time of “complexity and conflict”. “And against this backdrop, allow me to say that we, in the UAE, will always choose partnership over polarisation, dialogue over division and peace over provocation." He said he had been “humbled” by the opportunity of leading the Cop talks in Dubai that resulted in the historic decision to “transition away” from fossil fuels. “To all the negotiators here today – I thank you for showing the world what real, tangible progress looks like,” he said, referring to the deal now known the “UAE Consensus”. The crunch summit in Azerbaijan, a major fossil fuel producer, is being dubbed the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/11/how-to-win-at-cop29-a-trillion-dollar-war-chest-for-the-planet/" target="_blank">finance Cop</a>” and counties need to agree a new goal to replace the previous $100 billion a year from developed countries to developing - the “new collective quantified goal". It is thought trillions could be needed. And Dr Al Jaber said the “critical success factor” was finance. “At this Cop, the finance Cop, I urge all parties to deliver a new collective quantified goal that is robust and capable of fully implementing the UAE Consensus.” The task ahead is urgent, with a major report released by the UN in October warning the 1.5°C goal was slipping out of reach and heading for 3ºC. In his first speech as Cop29 president, Mr Babayev outlined that 3ºC of warming would be “catastrophic”. And he acknowledged how climate change was hitting Azerbaijan with the Caspian sea “shrinking” and glacier retreat and freshwater loss in the Caucasus. Mr Babayev highlighted how adaptation - helping countries adjust to climate change effects - needed more attention. But he said “much more” was needed from all parties to clinch a deal at the summit. And the presidency's top priority was agreeing the new financial goal. "We must invest today to save tomorrow," he said. Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, also addressed the opening session, outlining why getting a deal at Cop29 was so crucial. "Do you want your grocery and energy bills to go up even more? Do you want your country to become economically uncompetitive? Do you really want even further global instability, costing precious life? This crisis is affecting every single individual in the world in one way or another," said Mr Stiell. "And I’m as frustrated as anyone that one single Cop can’t deliver the full transformation that every nation needs. But if any of your answers to those questions was no, then it is here that parties need to agree a way out of this mess. "That’s why here in Baku, we must agree a new global climate finance goal." Mr Steill said if two thirds of the world's nations cannot afford to cut emissions quickly, then every nation pays a brutal price and said everyone needed to "dispense with the idea that climate finance is charity". "An ambitious new climate finance goal is entirely in the self-interest of every nation, including the largest and wealthiest," he said. "We cannot leave Baku without a substantial outcome. Now is the time to show that global cooperation is not down for the count. It's rising to this moment." While the UAE now no longer holds the presidency, meanwhile, it does not mean the UAE will not be involved in global climate action. The Cop Presidencies Troika – an initiative with the Cop28; Cop29; and Cop30 presidencies – aims to build bridges between the summits ensure commitments are followed through. While the finance goal is critical for Cop29, the focus next year turns to the national climate action plans of countries – known as nationally determined contributions – that are due before Cop30 in Brazil. Mr Babayev, whose country is a major fossil fuel producer, said keeping the 1.5ºC goal included the need to transition away from fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels is the primary driver of climate change. It also comes as as temperatures continue to be broken with 2024 expected to be the hottest on record. If temperatures rises above, 1.5ºC scientists say the lives and livelihoods of people across the world would imperilled. Dr Al Jaber said the troika was important in this work. “The troika is mobilising every multilateral platform, from the UN to the G20 to solidify the legacy of the UAE Consensus,” said Dr Al Jaber. “It is the roadmap for keeping 1.5ºC within reach and in line with the science. My dear friend Mukhtar, as I pass the gavel to you… I want you to know that you have my friendship, my partnership and my full support," said Dr Al Jaber. "Let positivity prevail and let it power the process. Let actions speak louder than words. Let results outlast the rhetoric. And remember... we are what we do, not what we say," he said. "On behalf of myself and the Cop28 team … it has been an honour to serve. “I have faith that Cop29, here in Azerbaijan, will be another great success.”