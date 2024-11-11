Simon Stiell, United Nations climate chief, speaks during the opening plenary session in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. AP
Simon Stiell, United Nations climate chief, speaks during the opening plenary session in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. AP

Climate

Key leaders skip Cop29 as they navigate net-zero backlash

Fears rich nations are losing political will to tackle climate change amid voter anger in US and Europe

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings
Baku

November 11, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit