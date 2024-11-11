According to the UN, countries made no progress over the last year in reducing global emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Sean Gallup / Getty Images
According to the UN, countries made no progress over the last year in reducing global emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Climate

How to win at Cop29: A trillion-dollar war chest for the planet

Finance is the focus of the climate summit in Baku as nations consider how to pay for goals agreed in Dubai

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings
Baku

November 11, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit