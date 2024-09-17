Wopke Hoekstra's title has been changed from Commissioner for Climate Action to Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth. EPA
Wopke Hoekstra's title has been changed from Commissioner for Climate Action to Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth. EPA

News

Europe

EU names Wopke Hoekstra as climate and 'clean growth' tsar

Green agenda gets new economic focus as Ursula von der Leyen names European Commission team

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 17, 2024