Tourists shelter from the sun during a heatwave in Ronda, southern Spain, in August. AFP
Tourists shelter from the sun during a heatwave in Ronda, southern Spain, in August. AFP

Climate

Half of European heat-related deaths in summer 2022 caused by human-induced global warming

Human-induced warming was twice as high in southern regions as in rest of Europe, new study suggests

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 29, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit