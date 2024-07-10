Britain's weather is milder than it would be without the Gulf Stream - but that could change due to weaker ocean winds. PA
Britain's weather is milder than it would be without the Gulf Stream - but that could change due to weaker ocean winds. PA

The National

Climate

How global warming could cool down Europe due to Gulf Stream 'paradox'

New study says wind changes could weaken Europe's warm tropical current from North America

author image
Tim Stickings
London

10 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Climate change may cool parts of Europe, scientists say

Middle East economies have most to gain if world goes green

Desert dust 'accelerates engine wear' of planes circling to land

Adnoc says it cut 6.2m tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions last year

Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit