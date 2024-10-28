A woman and baby are rescued from Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines. Scientists say climate change could reverse decades of progress in protecting newborns and their mothers. AP
Climate

Mothers and babies at risk from climate change 'blind spot'

Scientists warn of birth complications from extreme heat as pollution worsens in the atmosphere

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 28, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      The Climate Edit