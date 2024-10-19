Images show Norway's Alfotbreen glacier shrinking. Melting glaciers are a 'clear sign of global warming', said astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Nasa
Images show Norway's Alfotbreen glacier shrinking. Melting glaciers are a 'clear sign of global warming', said astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Nasa

Future

Space

Astronauts reveal alarming climate change impact seen from space

Those who have seen Earth from above tell of melting glaciers and dramatic changes to Amazon rainforest

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir
Milan, Italy

October 19, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat