Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi conducting an historic spacewalk last year. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / Instagram
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi conducting an historic spacewalk last year. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / Instagram

Future

Space

UAE space sector to harness nation's top talent to boost ambitions

The UAE Space Pavilion at a global conference in Milan features government-run organisations, private companies and academic institutions

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

October 17, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat