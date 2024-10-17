Firefighters try to tackle a wildfire to the north of Greek capital Athens in 2021. Getty Images
Climate

Carbon released by forest fires surges 60% globally in two decades

Blazes fuelled by global warming have led to release of additional 500 million tonnes of carbon a year, says report

Gillian Duncan
October 17, 2024

