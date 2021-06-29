Shuaa Capital completes sale of its securities and market-making businesses

Shuaa Capital increased assets under management to $14bn by the end of 2019. Jaime Puebla / The National

Shuaa Capital completed the sale of its securities and market-making businesses for Dh100 million, the company said on Monday.

The new deal comes as the group continues to implement its non-core exit strategy to focus on growing and expanding its asset management and investment banking platform.

On January 15, 2020, Shuaa announced its agreement to sell its equities market-making business to Al Ramz Corporation Investment & Development. It also sold its securities brokerage unit in the UAE to IHC RSC, a subsidiary of International Holdings Company last year.

“Both transactions were completed under the terms of an all-cash deal with a total deal value of Dh100m,” Shuaa Capital said in a statement.

Shuaa Capital merged with Abu Dhabi Financial Group last year, which created an enlarged business with both an asset management and investment banking platform, with diversified revenue streams across seven countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Shuaa’s asset management division manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income and credit markets, while its investment banking arm provides corporate finance advisory, transaction services and private placements, among others.

Last month, one of Shuaa’s offshore subsidiaries sealed a deal to manage an investment portfolio of assets worth $400m (Dh1.4 billion) to increase the assets under management of the company and its subsidiaries to $13.4bn.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

