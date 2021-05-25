First floating villa of Dh870m Dubai luxury resort unveiled

bz26 MAY floating villa Seagate Shipyard unveiled the first eco-friendly floating villa, which is part of a wider Sea Palace Floating Resort project that includes a floating luxury hotel and 12 floating houses near Dubai Marina. Courtesy: Seagate Shipyard (Seagate Shipyard)

The UAE-based ship building and repair company Seagate Shipyard unveiled the first floating house, which will be part of its Dh870 million Sea Palace Floating Resort project.

The project also includes a floating luxury hotel and 12 mobile boat villas that will be stationed near Dubai Marina.

The first mobile boat villa, an eco-friendly house known as Neptune, was unveiled at the Al Hamra Port in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday.

“The project will include a luxurious hotel of 156 suites and rooms, encircled by 12 residential floating boats,” Muhammad Elbahrawy, chief executive of Seagate Shipyard, said.

Quote Dubai was picked to host the floating Sea Palace project because it is a significant tourism and investment destination

Seagate Shipyard is among a handful of developers in the UAE that are building floating residences or hotels.

The Kleindienst Group is building floating "seahorse" villas at its $5 billion Heart of Europe project in Dubai. The first phase of the project is on course to be open to the public in time for Expo 2020, the developer said earlier this month.

Construction on the overall Sea Palace Floating Resort project, which is inspired by the design of a glass boat, will be completed in the first quarter of 2023, a statement said. Remaining units in the project will be launched soon, it added.

The first floating villa in the project was sold in October last year to Dubai-based businessman Balvinder Sahani for Dh20m, the company said.

Each boat villa will contain two storeys and have an area of about 10,333 square feet. They will have four ensuite bedrooms, indoor and outdoor living areas, a roof with an infinity swimming pool and a ground floor made of glass allowing for views of the water. There will also be a kitchen, living room and two separate rooms for staff, the statement said.

The furniture for the floating villas has been designed by luxury car company Aston Martin, the company said in November last year.

The luxury boat villa will be powered by solar energy and will use technology for wastewater treatment and air filtration. It will also feature a muted engine room and wave-resistant hydraulic engines, which will allow residents to move the villa to other locations, the company said.

Each unit conforms to international safety standards and is equipped with a self-sterilising system, as well as a smart home system, it added.

The floating Sea Palace hotel will be managed by an international hotel chain and investors will be able to buy units in the property, according to the company's website.

Dubai was picked as the location for its resort as it is a “significant tourism and investment destination” and offers flexible economic policies and robust infrastructure, Mr Elbahrawy said.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

if you go

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (All UAE kick-off times) Cagliari v AC Milan (6pm) Lazio v Napoli (9pm) Inter Milan v Atalanta (11.45pm) Sunday Udinese v Sassuolo (3.30pm) Sampdoria v Brescia (6pm) Fiorentina v SPAL (6pm) Torino v Bologna (6pm) Verona v Genoa (9pm) Roma V Juventus (11.45pm) Parma v Lecce (11.45pm)

