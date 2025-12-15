Mubadala and Barings launch $500m global real estate debt partnership

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has entered into a $500 million global real estate debt partnership with US asset manager Barings, as large institutional investors look to capture opportunities in private credit amid tight bank lending and refinancing pressures.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, which has around $330 billion assets under management, will invest alongside MassMutual, Barings’ parent company. The joint partnership will be managed by Barings. It will focus on senior and subordinated real estate loans across asset classes in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the companies said on Monday.

“Mubadala’s existing investment strategy enables us to further access high-quality opportunities in global real estate credit markets,” said Omar Eraiqaat, deputy chief executive, credit and special situations, at Mubadala.

Barings chief executive Mike Freno said the platform is aimed at seizing “opportunities created by market dislocation”.

Real estate debt has become an increasingly attractive asset class for large institutional investors seeking predictable income and downside protection, particularly amid volatility in equity and traditional fixed income markets.

Sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala, have been expanding their exposure to private credit in recent years, targeting strategies such as direct lending and real asset-backed finance as part of broader portfolio diversification.

Barings and Mubadala previously partnered in 2020 to set up a platform providing funding to mid-market European companies. The companies set up Barings Mubadala Enterprise to provide up to $3.5 billion (Dh12.84bn) of flexible capital for European corporates.

Mubadala has stepped up efforts to tap institutional investors with appetite for property deals in the region.

This month, Mubadala Capital and Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties and announced the launch of an investment management platform to connect global institutional investors with real estate and infrastructure opportunities in the UAE and Gulf.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Aldar Capital will offer professionally managed funds to institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers, fund of funds and family offices. Its first fund, set to launch in 2026, will target $1 billion in investments.

