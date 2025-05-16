UAE to increase US energy investments to $440bn by 2035

The UAE plans to increase the value of its investments in the US energy sector to $440 billion by 2035, from the current $70 billion. The plan was announced during a presentation by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc and executive director of investment company XRG, on Friday during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/16/murban-adnoc-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/16/murban-adnoc-donald-trump/">US President Donald Trump's meeting</a> with top business leaders in the Emirates. The investment is expected to add $29 billion to the US’s annual gross domestic product and produce 470,000 jobs, Dr Al Jaber, who is also UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, told the US President during the last stop of his Gulf tour that was largely focused on trade and investment agreements. US energy companies are also expected to invest $60 billion in UAE energy projects. “Our partners have committed new investments worth $60 billion in upstream oil and gas, as well as new and unconventional opportunities,” Dr Al Jaber said. On Thursday, the White House announced a $60 billion deal between ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/08/adnoc-drilling-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/08/adnoc-drilling-abu-dhabi/">Adnoc</a>, for expanded oil and natural gas production. The agreement was part of a package of commercial and investment deals worth $200 billion signed during Mr Trump's visit to the Emirates. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/21/adnoc-signs-uaes-largest-lng-supply-agreement-with-china/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/21/adnoc-signs-uaes-largest-lng-supply-agreement-with-china/">Adnoc’s</a> global energy investment arm <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/12/12/uae-president-endorses-board-of-adnocs-new-investment-unit-xrg/" target="_blank" rel="">XRG</a> is seeking to make a significant investment in US natural gas, said Dr Al Jaber. Adnoc’s stakes in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility and a planned ExxonMobil hydrogen plant − both in Texas − were transferred to XRG, which was set up last year with an asset base of $80 billion. The company is mandated to pursue global deals in chemicals, natural gas and renewables, Adnoc said at the time. Mubadala Energy, an arm of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, last month also signed a deal with US firm Kimmeridge that will give it stakes in US gas assets. Mr Trump said the US and the UAE agreed on Thursday to create a path for the Emirates to buy some of the world’s most advanced AI semiconductors from US companies. “The oil and gas and all is great but you're going to have equally big, and maybe even bigger − at some point, you'll be surpassing it with AI and other businesses, so that's a great tribute to the job you've done here,” Mr Trump said at a briefing. Earlier, Mr Trump was presented with a capsule of domestically produced oil by Dr Al Jaber. The Minister told the President that the oil was Murban, one of the highest quality grades of crude oil. “The highest-quality oil there is on the planet and they only gave me a drop of it,” Mr Trump joked. “So I’m not thrilled. But it’s better than no drop.”