London's 'paralysed' prime property market readies for surge in UAE demand

Savills expects much of the demand to be centred on pandemic-suppressed SW1, where Mayfair's Grosvenor Square is a perennial attraction for international buyers. Bloomberg

London's prime property agents are braced for a surge in inquiries which “couldn’t come soon enough” after the UAE was placed on the UK's amber list for travel.

Along with fellow Gulf travellers from Bahrain and Qatar, UAE residents can now avoid an expensive and lengthy stay in a quarantine hotel. Arrivals from amber list countries need to self-isolate for 10 days but can be released after five days with a negative Covid test.

The move has been trumpeted as a much-needed boost for London's troubled tourist sector, but it will also provide a welcome fillip for the capital's premium property scene.

Alex Christian, director at Savills Private Office, told The National smoother passage between the Gulf and the UK will have a “pretty profound effect” on the market.

“We've been completely paralysed since March last year,” he said. “We can see that there is huge built-up latent demand from the Gulf … especially the UAE.”

“This is going to be a very, very positive move.”

Another prime broker, Sotheby's International Realty, felt the benefits of the UAE's amber status on Thursday morning, hours after the change.

“We actually started to see several short-term rental inquiries,” Mohamed Zaghloul of Sotheby's told The National.

He expects these rental inquiries will evolve into sales inquiries as more UAE families take summer holidays in London.

“When [UAE] families are here, they tend to spend a couple of weeks in the capital and allocate time to view properties to purchase,” he said.

Zoom a poor replacement for in-person viewings

Despite the growth in video-calling platforms such as Zoom, when it comes to purchasing premium property, the last few months have proved there is no substitute for a face-to-face meeting.

“We've been in constant contact with our clients and our buyers from the Middle East in general during the pandemic, just giving them updates on the market, updates on any properties or portfolios that could be of interest to their mandate or their criteria,” said Mr Zaghloul. “But they prefer seeing stock in person, especially period conversions and homes that they wish to occupy, as opposed to pure rental investments.”

These sentiments were echoed by Lottie Geaves, sales manager at Almacantar, the company marketing The National's most recent London luxury property profile — the soaring £55 million Number One Centre Point penthouse.

“Being able to host overseas buyers in person again couldn’t come soon enough,” she said.

“Whilst digital tools have proved invaluable in the last year, with [our latest development] The Bryanston, Hyde Park now reaching completion, we appreciate the desire our buyers have to see properties in real life.

“It’s only then that you can really get a sense for the views, the incredible proportions and quality in design. We know these features are popular with UAE buyers.”

Almacantar even experienced the benefit of the UAE's amber-list placement before it actually happened.

“We were seeing encouraging levels of inquiries ahead of the announcement, with buyers hedging their bets and booking viewings for the coming weeks, so we expect these to increase now,” said Ms Geaves.

How the return of UAE travellers will alter the balance of London's prime property market

Savills annual quarterly growth data show that London's prime property market had staged something of a comeback since March 2020's coronavirus-induced plunge.

The resurgence was largely sparked by domestic buyers and saw London prime turf stretched from Westminster and Belgravia to West Chelsea, Kensington, Notting Hill and Holland Park.

The shift wasn't enough to knock SWI from its premium perch, but it created a few ripples in the list of London's top 10 most expensive postcodes.

Savills's Alex Christian believes the return of Gulf buyers will go some way to restoring the status quo, especially in the rental sector.

“I think [the market] will be undoubtedly be centred around Mayfair, Westminster and Belgravia, the three areas that have really suffered over the last 18 months,” he said.

Despite this prediction, it's actually the Chelsea Barracks development Mr Christian is most looking forward to showing families from the Gulf.

The ambitious project has reimagined the London townhouse and features one 930-square-metre townhouse and one 1,390-square-metre townhouse.

“They're a lot wider, they have lifts to all floors, integral parking for two to three cars, swimming pools — everything under one roof, basically,” said Mr Christian.

“I think it's going to be very interesting to see how they are received.”

The kind of luxury he is describing doesn't come cheap. The smaller townhouses are on the market for £38 million, while the larger versions are on for £55m.

The Chelsea Barracks development reimagines the London townhouse to suit the tastes of a Gulf buyer. Savills

Property dearth to push up prices

With tighter planning regulations rolled out across central London, luxury new-build developments could become increasingly rare. Paired with the impending surge in international demand, the “huge dearth of stock” will inevitably lead to some price inflation, Mr Christian said.

Add into the mix unfavourable changes to stamp duty for foreign buyers, increased inheritance and capital gains tax, the pandemic and Brexit, and Mr Christian is not presaging a boom in the market akin to that of the giddy years between 2007 and 2014. Mushrooming Gulf inquiries will, however, lead to a boost in sales.

“I think those that have been looking to do something for the last two or three years and didn't get the opportunity pre-pandemic will now try to trade in some shape or form,” he said.

Sotheby's Mr Zaghloul believes a beneficiary of sales congestion in the Westminster-Mayfair-Belgravia golden triangle could well be the more plentiful developments of the Battersea and Nine Elms districts of the capital.

One such “exciting development” is Embassy Gardens, situated right behind the US embassy in the shadow of London's Infinity sky pool.

“[Embassy Gardens] has proven to be very popular with the Middle East market, both for owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors,” said Mr Zaghloul.

The coming months will paint a clearer picture of the future shape of London's prime property market — and Battersea and Nine Elms could well play a part. For now, though, the capital's brokers are content to welcome buyers from the Gulf back.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The distance learning plan Spring break will be from March 8 - 19 Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19 Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Manchester City, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

match info Manchester United 3 (Martial 7', 44', 74') Sheffield United 0

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

New Zealand 21 British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand

Penalties: Barrett (7) British & Irish Lions

Tries: Faletau, Murray

Penalties: Farrell (4)

Conversions: Farrell



The biog: Languages: Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, basic Russian Favourite food: Pizza Best food on the road: rice Favourite colour: silver Favourite bike: Gold Wing, Honda Favourite biking destination: Canada

The Lost Letters of William Woolf

Helen Cullen, Graydon House

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

