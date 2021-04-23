Watch: suspended swimmers cool off in London's 'sky pool'

Is it a bird? is it a plane? No, it's someone swimming in London's 'sky pool' as the UK enjoyed its warmest day of the year on bank holiday Monday.

This seemingly implausible sight became a reality in April when a world-first swimming pool opened in the UK capital, albeit only to residents of the luxury £1 billion ($1.42bn) Embassy Gardens development,

The 25-metre acrylic aquarium-style pool was made in the state of Colorado in the US and carried more than 8,000 kilometres to the Nine Elms district in south-west London.

Connecting the 10th floors of two apartments at Embassy Gardens, a few lengths of Sky Pool provide exercise and a panoramic view of a score of world-famous landmarks.

Sky Pool swam from the boundary-pushing mind of property developer Sean Mulryan and was built by EcoWorld Ballymore.

The transparent pool sits on the Sky Deck of the Embassy Gardens development in south-west London. Adjacent to the US embassy, it stands 35 metres in the air.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

