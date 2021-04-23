Watch: suspended swimmers cool off in London's 'sky pool'

Is it a bird? is it a plane? No, it's someone swimming in London's 'sky pool' as the UK enjoyed its warmest day of the year on bank holiday Monday.
This seemingly implausible sight became a reality in April when a world-first swimming pool opened in the UK capital, albeit only to residents of the luxury £1 billion ($1.42bn) Embassy Gardens development,
The 25-metre acrylic aquarium-style pool was made in the state of Colorado in the US and carried more than 8,000 kilometres to the Nine Elms district in south-west London.
Connecting the 10th floors of two apartments at Embassy Gardens, a few lengths of Sky Pool provide exercise and a panoramic view of a score of world-famous landmarks.
Sky Pool swam from the boundary-pushing mind of property developer Sean Mulryan and was built by EcoWorld Ballymore.
Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from launch day and more information on the vertiginous project.
Sky Pool gallery
BRITAIN-ARCHITECTURE-DESIGN The transparent pool sits on the Sky Deck of the Embassy Gardens development in south-west London. Adjacent to the US embassy, it stands 35 metres in the air. AFP (AFP)
Updated: April 23rd 2021, 8:53 PM
The specs
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
