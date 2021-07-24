London luxury property: shoot for the stars in £55m Centre Point penthouse

Featured property

Number One, Centre Point, New Oxford Street, London, WC1A 1DB - £55m (guide price)

Key details

Duplex penthouse sitting atop one of London’s most treasured and recognisable national landmarks, the highest penthouse of its kind in the West End.

The 7,285 sq ft Grade II-listed residence spans the entirety of the 33rd and 34th floors, and offers 360-degree views of the city from London’s only residential full wraparound terrace.

Inside, the open-plan design allows residents to move and live freely between all areas, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light from sunrise to sunset.

The penthouse has London's only residential full wraparound terrace. James Burns

What's the story?

Once an office tower, Centre Point was transformed into an international residential building by property group Almacantar. The release of its top-floor penthouse marks the culmination of this process.

Almacantar collaborated with renowned British interior design house Spinocchia Freund to furnish the apartment, with inspiration taken from the worlds of art, fashion and music.

Patrick Morey-Burrows, art adviser and founder of Art.Source, was engaged to select and commission original pieces from contemporary artists such as Richard Long, Richard Wentworth, Eva Menz, Keita Miyazaki, Jeppe Hein and Bram Bogart.

An aerial view of the soaring Centre Point. Jason Hawkes

The hand-picked furnishings

The furnishings include hand-picked pieces from a global collection, which Spinocchia Freund founder Brigitta Spinocchia Freund meticulously built over time.

The exclusive assemblage is also inspired by Centre Point’s location and includes wall‑mounted guitars, hand‑selected from the music shops on Denmark Street, Soho.

Considering even the smallest detail, collectable vintage furniture, rare textiles and high-quality materials feature throughout, as well as a bespoke china collection designed specifically for the dining room with a design nod to the London skyline.

The extensive rooms

Spaces throughout the penthouse include a large bar, dining room, cinema, music room and a secret wine-tasting room, making it the perfect residence for contemporary living and entertaining.

The expansive double-height bar area, which seats 24 people, is positioned to view sunsets over west London. The centrepiece is a large-scale artwork by Turner Prize winner Richard Long, created in situ and applied directly on to the wall.

The principal suite is comprised of a bedroom, dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding door offer direct access to the terrace, where residents can enjoy a view of London's skyline framed by the iconic Centre Point letters. New LED replacements have been engineered with woven mesh to prevent the obstruction of views and unwanted light in the penthouse.

Residents can enjoy incredible sunrises across east London, a view framed by the iconic Centre Point building. James Burns

The numerous amenities

All Centre Point residents have access to high-end, hotel-style amenities including a club lounge with dining room, cinema room, fully equipped gym, restorative spa and treatment rooms, as well as a 30-metre infinity pool overlooking Oxford Street.

Residents also have instant access to a member of the 30-strong concierge team at any time of the day or night.

The central location

As its name implies, Centre Point couldn't be more centrally located. In short, it offers all of central London on its doorstep.

Soho has been the hub of London’s art and music scene for generations, while Covent Garden is known for its world-famous West End theatres.

Nearby is Bloomsbury, with its leafy garden squares and academic institutions, and Fitzrovia, which is fast becoming the city’s most exciting food destination.

Centre Pont is also within walking distance from Hyde Park, Regent’s Park, Marylebone, Mayfair and the River Thames.

Covent Garden Market is a mere hop, skip and a jump away – just take the lift first. AP

Even closer to home, the launch of St Giles Square at the foot of the building means some of London’s top restaurants, such as Arcade Food Theatre, are seconds away.

The locale is also home to tech companies, including Google and Facebook. And with Crossrail soon to open, travel links are set to become even better.

Number One, Centre Point is on the market with Almacantar