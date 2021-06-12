London luxury property: £9m period penthouse overlooking Nick Candy's One Hyde Park

Enjoy panoramic views of the city on roof terrace that spans entire apartment

Featured property…

Hampshire House, 12 Hyde Park Place, Hyde Park, W2 - £9,250,000 ($13m)

Key details…

Luxurious lateral penthouse offering panoramic views across Hyde Park and the city of London.

The redeveloped apartment combines modern convenience with traditional appeal.

It has three large bedroom suites and is situated on the sixth floor of Hampshire House, a period building with 24-hour porters and lift access to every level.

Read More

LONDON,ENGLAND - MAY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Full Flight Permissions) An aerial view by drone looking at Chelsea across the Kings Road on May 14,2020 in London,England. (Photo by Chris Gorman/Getty Images)Revealed: London’s 10 most expensive postcodes

The leasehold apartment is ideal for entertaining, featuring three contemporary reception rooms, which through floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead on to a private terrace spanning the width of the apartment.

If entertainment is sought outside of the penthouse, it is ideally located for Marble Arch tube station and a network of travel links.

For prospective international purchasers, the Heathrow Express can be taken from nearby Paddington Station.

The backstory...

Charles Dickens lived a few doors down at 5 Hyde Park Place in early 1870 so his daughter Mary could be in town for the "London Season”.

London Luxury Property

$13m townhouse a few feet from Manolo Blahnik’s first store

Walk in the footsteps of Dickens in this £6m London townhouse

It was here he wrote his final novel The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Dickens died a few months after its publication.

5 Hyde Park Place wasn’t the Victorian novelist’s only London residence. He also lived in Doughty Street, Bloomsbury, the site of the Charles Dickens Museum.

The Hyde Park setting…

Months of on-off Covid lockdowns have made Londoners thirst for wide open green spaces.

They don’t come much more expansive and green than Hyde Park, the penthouse’s de facto back garden.

Set in the heart of the capital, the sprawling land is home to the sinuous Serpentine river – mecca for cold-water swimmers – the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain and a profusion of spots in which Londoners can exercise, socialise and relax.

It also hosts, in non-pandemic times, a range of world-class events and concerts which the south-facing penthouse overlooks, meaning potential purchasers are not just getting a place to stay but a proxy all-year-round Hyde Park hospitality pass.

The view from 12 Hyde Park Place penthouse takes in a sweep of the park and the city. Courtesy Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London
The view from 12 Hyde Park Place penthouse takes in a sweep of the park and the city. Courtesy Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London

What the broker says...

"It was originally constructed as a five bed in the 1970s with low ceilings and wasn't particularly spectacular. However, a few years back a developer transformed it by building out on flat roof space to increase the square footage.

"Now the apartment is a 3.100 sq ft three bed with exceptionally spacious rooms and increased ceiling heights.

"The roof terrace affords the farthest reaching views in Hyde Park and you can see across to the £175 million Nick Candy development at One Hyde Park – which faces north so doesn't get the same amount of sun!

"Behind the penthouse is Connaught Village, a charming period street full of little boutique shops, restaurants and cafes.

"The area is also extremely popular with buyers from the Middle East."

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures and details on 12 Hyde Park Place which is on the market with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Published: June 12, 2021 11:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09262911 An art installation called 'the Doomsday sculpture' is set up in a front garden in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021. A graveyard has been mocked up in Falmouth to highlight the dangers of climate change. Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall in from 11 to 13 June 2021. EPA/JON ROWLEY

Scientists warn G7 leaders over the existential costs of climate change

Europe
Ed Husain examines Britain's relationship with Islam in his latest book. Photo by Jonathan Ring

Ed Husain on Britain's fractured Muslim identity

Books
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scores Italy's second goal in Euro 2020's much-anticipated opener. AP

Italy open Euro 2020 with comfortable Turkey win

Football
The British actor was the first Muslim to be nominated for a Best Actor award at the Oscars this year for his role as a drummer in 'Sounds of Metal'. Alamy

Riz Ahmed speaks out about negative portrayal of Muslims on-screen

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read