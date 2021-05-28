Revealed: London’s 10 most expensive postcodes

SW1 is London's most expensive postcode, exclusive research for The National conducted by property brokers Savills has found.

London's prime market is also proving resilient to the pandemic. Sales in the first four months of 2021 were 65 per cent higher than at the same stage in 2019.

SW1’s position at the pinnacle of the postcode top 10 is of little surprise. Encompassing a sweep of Knightsbridge, Belgravia, Victoria, Sloane Square and Westminster, it forms the bedrock of central London’s prime market.

The prestigious postcode had 253 £5 million-plus ($7m) property sales take place between January 2017 and April 2021, representing 17 per cent of all prime transactions in London during this period.

London’s 10 most expensive postcodes

The list was compiled by Savills for The National. It is based on the number of £5m-plus property transactions that took place in London between January 2017 and April 2021.

1. SW1 (Knightsbridge, Belgravia, St James's, Westminster, Victoria, Pimlico, Sloane Square and part of Chelsea)

2. W1 (Mayfair, Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Soho)

3. SW3 (Chelsea, Knightsbridge)

4. W8 (Kensington, Holland Park)

5. W11 (Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove (south) and part of Holland Park)

6. SW7 (South Kensington, part of Knightsbridge)

7. NW8 (St John's Wood, Primrose Hill (south), Marylebone (north))

8. NW3 (Hampstead, Belsize Park, Primrose Hill (north)

9. SW10 (West Brompton, part of Chelsea)

10. W2 (Paddington, Bayswater, Hyde Park, part of Little Venice, part of Notting Hill)

Pushing SW1 close were W1, SW3 and W8, which span an illustrious swathe including Mayfair, Chelsea, Soho and Kensington.

SW1's presence at the top of the chart may be immutable but Savills's research highlighted several newer trends, with London's prime market subject to centrifugal forces driven by the new space race – a clamour for bigger properties with gardens.

Leading the way is W11 (Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove), which had a 1.3 per cent increase in property price points across London's prime market in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an average of 0.4 per cent.

“If you think back to 25 to 30 years ago, places like Notting Hill weren’t even considered to be prime,” said Frances Clacy, Savills residential research associate director.

“It was considered to be an up-and-coming area but now it is extremely prestigious.”

The W8 and W11 postcodes don’t merely represent a geographical expansion of London’s prime market, they also illustrate the increasing power of the domestic buyers who have fuelled their heady rise.

With a greater selection of housing stock than more traditional prime areas, and featuring the green expanse of Holland Park, W8's and W11's booming popularity is unsurprising.

Even back in London's prime heartlands, Clacy has noticed a move towards houses with "access to either a private or communal garden".

Areas that didn't quite make it into the top 10, such as leafy Barnes and Putney on the banks of the River Thames in south-west London, have also had significant levels of £5m-plus property transactions in recent years, again mainly driven by house sales.

Pent-up London property demand from international buyers

Apartments are still a draw, however. In SW1, the bulk of transactions are still flats and for international buyers, the apartment remains king.

Jonathan Hewlett, head of London residential at Savills, is convinced the city has lost none of its cachet for overseas buyers.

"We need to see London like any city around the world back up to full speed," he told The National.

“With all the theatres open again, the restaurants, and everything working properly and fully ... I have a feeling London’s supposed decline will be a distant memory.

"It's got so much to offer, international buyers will all tell you how much it's got."

Hewlett said Covid-19 travel restrictions in 2020 had created huge pent-up demand, with Middle Eastern buyers showing plenty of interest in SW1 in particular.

With many international buyers in absentia last year, domestic buyers filled the void, propelling more £5m-plus sales in 2020 than in 2019.

The trend was abetted by favourable prime property values. They started to creep back up in 2019 but even now lie about 20 per cent below 2014 levels.

An expanding prime sector, good value properties, and the return of international buyers – the rest of 2021 looks most auspicious for prime London.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

