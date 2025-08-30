UAE Property: ‘How can I protect my off-plan investment in Dubai?’

Question: I’ve saved for years and finally bought my first off-plan apartment in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai. The project is still two years from handover, but with stories about delays and defaults, I’m feeling anxious. How can I protect my investment and know my money is safe? SG, Sharjah

Answer: First of all, congratulations on reaching this milestone. Buying your first property, especially off-plan, is a big step and one that offers great potential but understandably comes with some concerns.

Your protection starts with the escrow law. Under Law No. 8 of 2007, every off-plan project in Dubai must have a Real Estate Regulatory Authority-approved escrow account. Your payments should go into this account, not directly to the developer.

This ensures that your money is only used for that specific project’s construction. If the project fails, the Rera can step in to refund buyers from the escrow.

Before buying any off-plan unit, you should always carry out due diligence. You can check the developer’s reputation on the Dubai Rest app or the Dubai Land Department’s website. Look for their completion history, past delays or disputes and quality of delivered projects, among other things.

All developers with strong track records tend to stick to delivery timelines and quality. In fact, some even deliver early, so you shouldn’t worry about things that (hopefully) won’t happen.

Monitor the project’s progress and stay in regular contact with the developer. Request construction updates, site visit opportunities, and DLD status reports. Many projects are now linked to the Mollak system, which tracks service charge transparency and building progress. These are found on the DLD’s website.

Other things to consider are post-handover costs. Service charges in areas like JVC can range between Dh12 to Dh16 per square foot, so factor these into your long-term affordability. Also, confirm if your developer offers a post-handover payment plan and what interest (if any) applies.

If at any point you are not satisfied or if something feels off, especially if the construction halts or communication drops, file this concern with the Rera. They have taken action in the past, even freezing or cancelling projects that fail to meet standards.

Your anxiety is normal but Dubai’s off-plan market today is far more regulated than in the past. You’ve done your part by buying smart, just remain engaged and informed.

Q: I’m a European expat, recently retired, and want to buy an apartment in Dubai Marina to live in part-time and rent out when I’m back home.

Can I own freehold property and how will this affect my visa and estate planning? BR, Dubai

A: I think this is a situation that an increasing number of retirees and semi-residents are exploring. Dubai’s property market is maturing and now offers clear ownership structures and residency pathways for expat investors.

As a European, you can buy freehold property in Dubai’s designated zones like Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown and JVC, among many other areas.

Ownership is 100 per cent yours, and you can live in, rent out, or sell the property at will.

Owning property gives you certain visa options. There are two main options available:

The two-year property visa requires a property valued at Dh750,000 ($204,220) and the 10-year golden visa is for investments above Dh2 million, even across several properties. These visas are renewable and allow several entries, which suits part-time residents well.

There are a few things to consider for estate planning and inheritance.

By default, the UAE follows Sharia inheritance law, which may not align with your wishes. To protect your property and ensure it goes to your intended heirs, register a non-Muslim will through the DIFC Wills Centre or Dubai Courts. You can specify executors, beneficiaries and asset distribution clearly.

Dubai Marina apartments can fetch annual gross rental yields of 6 per cent to 8 per cent, depending on size and views. For short-term rental, you will attract even higher returns, but need to apply for a holiday home license from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Watch: Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today

Remember to also budget for service charges (Dh16 to Dh20 per sq ft), DLD transfer fees (4 per cent), property management fees if you won’t be residing full time and any unexpected maintenance issues.

Owning property in Dubai today is more transparent and advantageous than ever. With the right legal planning, it can support your retirement goals while giving you a second home.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Huddersfield Town permanent signings: Steve Mounie (striker): signed from Montpellier for £11 million

Tom Ince (winger): signed from Derby County for £7.7m

Aaron Mooy (midfielder): signed from Manchester City for £7.7m

Laurent Depoitre (striker): signed from Porto for £3.4m

Scott Malone (defender): signed from Fulham for £3.3m

Zanka (defender): signed from Copenhagen for £2.3m

Elias Kachunga (winger): signed for Ingolstadt for £1.1m

Danny WIlliams (midfielder): signed from Reading on a free transfer

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching