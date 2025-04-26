All eviction notices that come from Dubai Courts and the notary public are always written in English and Arabic. Getty Images
All eviction notices that come from Dubai Courts and the notary public are always written in English and Arabic. Getty Images

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘Should the lease renewal date match the eviction notice date?’

Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai

April 26, 2025