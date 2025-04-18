More areas of Dubai have been opened up to expats wanting to buy property. Antonie Robertson/The National
More areas of Dubai have been opened up to expats wanting to buy property. Antonie Robertson/The National

Business

Money

UAE Property: 'Should I sell my UK apartment to buy in the UAE, or rent instead?'

Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai

April 18, 2025