There is no legal reason to stop anyone from having residence visas for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The National
There is no legal reason to stop anyone from having residence visas for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The National

Business

Money

'Can I hold a UAE golden visa and a Saudi residence visa?'

Keren Bobker is an independent financial adviser and senior partner with Holborn Assets in Dubai, with more than 30 years’ experience

December 02, 2024