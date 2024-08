Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a park in the capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia continues to introduce new laws to support the economy. AFP

Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a park in the capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia continues to introduce new laws to support th Show more