What is UAE's visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian nationals and who is eligible?

Indian tourists can take a quick holiday in the UAE by using the visa-on-arrival option.

Those with valid tourist visas from the US, UK and EU will be eligible for a 14-day entry visa, which can be extended for a fee, according to recent guidelines from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP). This facility was originally only available to Indian nationals who held residency visas in the US, UK, and EU.

Indian travellers must ensure that their US, UK or US tourist or residency visas and their passports are valid for at least six months when they enter the UAE. They can apply for an entry permit before their trip. More than 2.2 million Indian travellers arrived in the Emirates last year, the largest group of visitors.

The authority announced amended entry visa fees for this service at Dh100 for the first 14-day permit and an additional Dh250 to extend it by 14 days. Eligible travellers can also apply for a non-extendable 60-day visa for Dh250.

How to apply

Indian passport holders eligible for the pre-approved visa on arrival can apply either through ICP or through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-D) website, by first creating an account.

On the GDRFA-D website, select “All Services” and then “Port Services”. Click on “Issuing visa via land, seaport or airport” and you will see the option “Visa on arrival for citizens of India residing in (America, Britain, European Union countries)”. Attach necessary documents including a copy of your passport and photo to pay and complete the application. The visa processing time is 48 hours and the fee is Dh253.

If applying through ICP, use their Smart Services channel online. Select “Public Visa Services” and click on “Visa – Holders of Special Visas – Citizens of the Republic of India residing in America, Britain, EU countries 14 Days – Issue New Visa”. You will be able to start the application immediately and pay the fee of Dh250 online to get the permit within 48 hours. The process can also be done through ICP’s mobile app – UAEICP.

Emirates passengers using the scheme can apply through the airline’s website using the booking reference in the “Manage Your Booking” section. The airline announced the facility serviced by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) in February, offered in collaboration with VFS Global. The fee is $63 (Dh232).

You can also apply for the permit through private travel agencies, but the costs may be higher, depending on their service charges.

UAE visas for tourists

The UAE has 30-day and 90-day visas available on arrival for more than 80 nationalities. Many of these visas do not need to be pre-arranged and are stamped on arrival by immigration officers.

GCC citizens have visa-free entry into the UAE and can present their passport or national ID to immigration authorities on arrival.

Citizens of Andorra, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Monaco, Mongolia, Ireland, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vatican City will get a free 30-day visa on arrival.

A multi-entry, 90-day visa is available for citizens of other nations and territories including the European Union, UK, US, South Korea, Singapore, Seychelles, China, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

A quick way to check if a visa on arrival is available for your passport would be to use the Visit Dubai website. On the homepage, select “Plan Your Trip” from the navigation menu and click on “Visa Guide”. There you can select your nationality and the type of visa you need (tourism, transit or work) to get details of those available and the process to apply if necessary. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website also has a checklist to find out whether you need a pre-approved visa to travel to the UAE.

