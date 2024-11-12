Lalit Mukhi began rapidly growing his savings and investments after coming across the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement in 2022. Antonie Robertson / The National
Lalit Mukhi began rapidly growing his savings and investments after coming across the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement in 2022. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn more than Dh30,000 a month from my passive income sources’

Lalit Mukhi invests in equities, debt instruments, a peer-to-peer lending platform, property and gold

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

November 12, 2024