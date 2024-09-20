New Volkswagen ID4 electric cars in Wolfsburg, Germany. Several factors, including range anxiety and high entry prices, are weighing on EV demand in Europe. Bloomberg
Future

Technology

With prices high and range-anxiety rife, has the spark gone out of electric vehicles?

With sales in Germany alone down 70 per cent in a year, predictions of the internal combustion engine's imminent demise may have been exaggerated

Matthew Davies
London

September 20, 2024

