A Lucid car on display at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit at Adnec in Abu Dhabi in May. Pawan Singh / The National
A Lucid car on display at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit at Adnec in Abu Dhabi in May. Pawan Singh / The National

Future

Technology

EV sector may face a bumpy road, but Middle East offers optimism, says report

Rapid sales growth in region bucks global trend and charging infrastructure improving, as government policies bolster interest

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

September 10, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat