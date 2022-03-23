Polestar electric cars on sale in UAE as Al-Futtaim signs official deal

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the UAE’s main vehicle distributors, teamed up with Swedish premium electric car brand Polestar to launch sales of its electric vehicles in the country.

The Al-Futtaim Group subsidiary launched online sales of Polestar 2, a premium compact fully electric fastback car, in the Emirates, the company said on Wednesday. The price of the car was not disclosed.

“Polestar is a performance luxury car brand committed to sustainability and improving the society we live in using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility,” said Paul Willis, president of Al-Futtaim Automotive.

Quote It [Polestar] is progressing to deliver a climate-neutral car by 2030 and be a climate-neutral company by 2040 Paul Willis, president of Al-Futtaim Automotive

“It is progressing to deliver a climate-neutral car by 2030 and be a climate-neutral company by 2040. Polestar is a perfect fit for the UAE, whose leadership have announced the strategic target of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Rising fuel costs and a growing awareness of the dangers of climate change are increasingly convincing people to seek alternatives to traditional modes of transport.

About 29 per cent of UAE residents would consider buying an electric vehicle, a survey conducted last year by Audi Abu Dhabi found.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai plans to make public transport completely emission-free by 2050. It has offered electric vehicle owners free parking slots and free Salik tags in Dubai. More than 750 charging stations have been set up across the country.

A number of electric car brands operate in the UAE today, with Tesla an early entrant in the market.

Some of the electric cars available in the UAE today include Tesla Model S/X/3, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Audi e-tron, Mercedes Benz EQC and Renault ZOE.

Expand Autoplay The Suzuki Dzire is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the market with motorists getting 24.12 km per litre (km/l) from their fuel. Getty Images

“Our commitment to produce a climate-neutral car by 2030 will require an uncompromising approach to both design and technology,” said Nils Moesko, head of strategy and business development at Polestar.

The first Polestar Destination — a large-scale Polestar retail store — in the UAE is expected to open in Dubai this year, the company's statement said.

Sweden-headquartered Polestar was established by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding as a standalone premium EV manufacturer in 2017. Its vehicles are currently on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific.

By 2023, the company plans to have its cars in about 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two plants in China, with additional manufacturing planned in the US.

Last September, Polestar said it would list as a public company on the Nasdaq.

Polestar has produced two electric cars so far. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric hybrid GT. The Polestar 2 is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car, with the model range including three variants.

The car has been designed with sustainability in mind, featuring what the manufacturer calls an “all-vegan” interior.

The Swedish car brand plans to launch one new EV a year from 2022, starting with Polestar 3, its first electric SUV. Polestar 4, a smaller electric SUV coupe, is likely to be launched next year.

The Polestar 5 electric performance four-door GT is planned for launch in 2024.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group. The company has been the sole distributor for Toyota in the UAE for more than six decades.