My Abu Dhabi Rent: 'The best thing about this studio is the five-minute walk to work'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/queryly-advanced-search/?query=my+abu+dhabi+rent" target="_blank"><i><b>My Abu Dhabi Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like</b></i> When Ali Srour, 27, left his home in Lebanon to move to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> a few weeks ago, his priority was to find somewhere near his office to ensure a short commute. He certainly achieved that by renting a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/10/uae-property-can-my-landlord-take-away-free-parking/" target="_blank">studio apartment</a> for Dh53,0000 a year in Reem Island. It is little more than a five-minute walk from his apartment door to his desk in the office. Mr Srour, who works in investment, says the walk is “a form of meditation”. It also gives him peace of mind, since he does not have to worry about paying Dh400 a month to reserve a parking space at work or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/30/uae-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-fall-in-october/" target="_blank">pay for petrol</a>. “I was looking to save myself from spending on those two things, even if the rent is a bit more expensive,” he said. Mr Srour invited <i>The National</i> into his home to see what makes it so special to him. It is very close to my work. I was looking for somewhere around that area. The most ideal, convenient and best apartments that I found were in Abu Dhabi and, considering the price and other factors, I decided to settle in this place. It is around five to seven minutes' walk to my work, which is why I wanted to be here. Right now, rents overall – whether in Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Sharjah – everywhere in the UAE, are inflated. So it is expensive, I'm not going to deny it. There are more expensive studios in Abu Dhabi and Dubai [that] could reach up to Dh100,000. There is enough value for me to pay this price. For this size [of apartment] it is high, but in comparison to other apartments, it’s a good price. It comes with typical facilities like a gym and a pool, but the most attractive thing for me is that everything is near me. My work is close by, I have my gym, the supermarkets, the laundry, the barber. That was very convenient for me instead of taking [an apartment] in an isolated place, where you have to go by car everywhere. It also has a nice community around it and there's the sea [nearby], I like having a place close by where I could do some walking. There's also a mangrove area where people go kayaking, It’s a very nice place to go down and walk too. All of these [facilities] combined offer a very nice living environment. I bought some decorations to make the place cosy. I like to have some nature, wallpaper, and pictures hanging on the wall because it freshens up the place. Of course, there's the typical stuff like the bed, the sofa and TV. Things I can [use to] chill and relax, or have my meal next to the kitchen. I don’t really get to interact with my neighbours, maybe it's just me. Everyone keeps to their own and I mind my business. I don't know if other people go out of their apartment and see people and start chatting with them. For me it's just [saying] “hi” and “bye”, that's it. That depends on the circumstances – for example, when I want to renew my rent, if they raise the price or decrease the number of payments, or even if I have to change work location for some reason. Who knows what happens over a year but these are all factors that could influence me to change the apartment. It's not ideal to move before the end of the contract, otherwise you pay tenant fees. But I like the place and I think I'll be here unless something happens. I would say a downside is definitely the [rent], but this is a trend in the UAE and Al Reem Island. Another one is that the visitor parking is in a different building, and even though there are plenty of parking spots [there], they are paid. The first hour is Dh5 and following that it is Dh10 every hour.