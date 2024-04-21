My Abu Dhabi Rent: Meet the woman who found her dream home while out for a morning run

My Abu Dhabi Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

It was a combination of sheer luck and the decision to take a run by the beach that led to beautician Lama Al Fahim finding her dream home.

Ms Al Fahim, 33, who owns her own salon, had been living in the Al Bandar area for 10 years before discovering the property she ended up renting – a five-bedroom villa at Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City.

The Moroccan mother-of-two pays Dh300,000 to live in a villa that she describes as offering perfect views of the beach, as well as being conveniently close to her business.

My own home - A Spacious 4-Bedroom Apartment by the Beach

She invited The National in for a tour of her home to see why it means so much to her and her family.

How did you find your home?

I was going for a run by the beach, and I saw a sign that said the villa was for rent.

I run along this path almost every day and always thought it would be wonderful to be living in a villa overlooking the beach, so when I saw the sign, I thought I would ask the security guard if the villa was available and how much it was going for.

It turned out the villa was not only available, it was also affordable. It all went really fast from there.

Tell us about your home?

We moved here around two years ago. It is a four-bedroom villa, including a maid's room, with a stunning view of the beach and beach access that we pay Dh300,000 for.

What is it about your home that you love the most?

Honestly, everything, but most of all is the beach.

I love the view in the morning. when I wake up and sit on my couch to have my morning coffee.

It is also very close to my clinic in Khalifa City.

What do you like most about the neighbourhood you live in?

I like there are only six villas in the community, and everyone keeps to themselves.

My kids, Saif, 3, and Mahra, 9, love the private beach and are out playing on the beach whenever they get the opportunity.

Are there any disadvantages to where you live?

Nothing at all.

Would you ever consider moving elsewhere?

Never. Not unless my family gets bigger and we need more space, but I don’t think we will move anytime soon.

How have you managed to make to put a personal touch on your home?

As soon as I moved, I hired an interior decorator who has also become a friend of mine, and together we chose everything.

I thought this was such a beautiful place that I wanted someone’s help in deciding where to place the couches, the tables and the rugs.

Does living here offer value for money?

It is a villa on the beach with private beach access that we are paying Dh300,000 a year for. I've heard that the price now is worth at least Dh370,000.