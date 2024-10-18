The UK government is expected to announce a series of policy changes affecting non-dom tax status and inheritance tax on October 30. Getty Images
How the UK tax changes could benefit the Middle East

Internationally mobile individuals are likely to explore more favourable tax jurisdictions like Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Tony Müdd

October 18, 2024