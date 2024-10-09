Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister, meets workers during a visit to the Encirc Glass factory in Chester. Bloomberg
Business

Dial back the doom: UK's International Investment Summit strikes change of tone

Event is billed as a chance for a government that has peddled pessimism in its first 100 days to prove Britain is open for business

Matthew Davies
London

October 09, 2024