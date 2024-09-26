A £10 billion investment by US private equity firm in a new artificial intelligence data centre at Blyth, in north east England, will create 4,000 jobs in the UK. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A £10 billion investment by US private equity firm in a new artificial intelligence data centre at Blyth, in north east England, will create 4,000 jobs in the UK. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Business

Blackstone to build Europe's largest AI data centre in UK

US private equity firm will build the centre in north-east England, which will create 4,000 jobs

Matthew Davies
London

September 26, 2024