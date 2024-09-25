How can emerging economies harness the power of AI? Following the UN roadmap would be a good place to start

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming our world, reshaping industries and helping to solve complex global challenges. What was once the stuff of science fiction is now an undeniable reality. Yet as AI progresses, it also threatens to widen the gap between countries that can harness its power and those that risk being left behind. A recent report by the UN Secretary General’s High-level Advisory Body on AI highlights this moment as a critical turning point, and it presents an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/14/un-draft-resolution-calls-for-shared-approach-to-artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">extraordinary opportunity</a> for emerging markets to leap forward. The UN’s seven recommendations on AI governance provide a comprehensive roadmap for managing this powerful technology responsibly. But beyond policy discussions, these recommendations also offer a blueprint for how emerging markets can seize the moment and position themselves at the forefront of the AI-driven future. One of the key proposals is the creation of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/26/uae-minister-omar-al-olama-to-serve-on-uns-high-level-ai-advisory-body/" target="_blank">scientific panel on AI</a> to identify both opportunities and risks. For emerging markets, this panel represents a chance to participate in the global conversation about the future of the technology. Historically, scientific innovation has been concentrated in just a few regions, but the interconnected nature of today’s world allows talent from around the globe to contribute. This is an unprecedented opportunity for emerging economies to ensure that their unique challenges and needs are taken into account when developing AI systems. These countries can ensure that AI becomes an inclusive and equitable force, relevant to their local contexts. Perhaps the most urgent issue is the growing AI divide, the gap between countries with access to AI technologies and those without. The UN’s call to create a global fund to provide resources to countries in need is a vital step toward levelling the playing field. AI requires access to computational power, sophisticated models and vast amounts of data – resources that many emerging markets currently lack. By offering access to these critical enablers, this fund could be transformative for nations that are eager to harness AI but currently do not have the infrastructure in place. AI has the potential to revolutionise sectors such as agriculture, health care and education, all of which are vital to many emerging economies. By providing equitable access to AI resources, countries can accelerate their development pathways, solve local problems more efficiently, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/07/07/ai-robots-at-un-conference-were-not-here-to-take-your-jobs/" target="_blank">create jobs</a> and drive long-term economic growth. Building AI capacity is another important component of the UN recommendations, and the establishment of a capacity development network linking UN-affiliated centres is a powerful opportunity. For emerging markets, investing in education and training programmes tailored to their specific needs is essential. By cultivating a skilled workforce, these nations can ensure that AI becomes a tool for development rather than a driver of inequality. AI governance must not be limited to a few advanced economies; it needs to be a global effort that includes emerging markets, ensuring they have the tools to govern and apply AI responsibly. In addition, developing local standards and participating in policy dialogues can help these countries align with global best practices while addressing their unique circumstances. Data, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/13/uae-llm-microsoft-g42-ai/" target="_blank">the lifeblood of AI</a>, is another area where emerging markets have a critical role to play. The UN’s proposal to establish a global data framework, ensuring equitable access to AI data, is crucial for countries with limited data infrastructure. AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on, and without access to high-quality data, emerging economies risk being excluded from the AI revolution. By ensuring fair access to data while upholding privacy and ethical standards, these countries can build systems that address their local challenges and needs. Data-sharing partnerships and international collaborations could unlock new possibilities for sectors that are crucial to emerging economies, from climate resilience to public health. The creation of an AI office within the UN Secretariat, tasked with co-ordinating global efforts, is another promising move. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/07/18/uks-cleverly-says-nations-must-work-together-on-ai-governance/" target="_blank">AI governance</a> is inherently complex, requiring the collaboration of governments, industries and civil society. This office can ensure that emerging markets are not only included in global discussions but have an active role in shaping the future of AI. The office could also provide a framework for developing AI strategies that align with sustainable development goals, particularly in areas such as climate action, economic growth and education. This moment presents an unprecedented opportunity for emerging markets to position themselves as leaders in the AI revolution. With the right infrastructure, resources and governance, AI can become a powerful engine for sustainable development in these regions. The UN’s recommendations are not just about managing AI risks – they are about unlocking its potential for everyone. For too long, many emerging economies have been on the periphery of technological innovation. AI offers the chance to change that. AI is not just the future of technology; it is the future of how we work, how we educate and how we govern. Emerging markets must seize this moment to ensure they are not only passive participants in the AI-driven world but active leaders. By embracing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/24/emirati-pledges-to-focus-on-ai-inclusivity-in-developing-countries-in-key-role/" target="_blank">principles of inclusivity</a>, equitable access and global collaboration, these nations can shape the AI future and ensure that it benefits everyone. This is humanity’s moment to turn AI into a force for good, and the time to act is now.