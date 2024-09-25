A Dinsaw robot designed for health care and service greets people at CT Asia Robotics in Bangkok last year. EPA
A Dinsaw robot designed for health care and service greets people at CT Asia Robotics in Bangkok last year. EPA

Opinion

Comment

How can emerging economies harness the power of AI? Following the UN roadmap would be a good place to start

Dr Yasar Jarrar teaches at Hult International Business School and is managing partner at International Advisory Group

September 25, 2024