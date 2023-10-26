UAE minister Omar Al Olama to serve on UN's high-level AI Advisory Body

Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, has been selected by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to serve on the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence.

The UN body comprises 38 members, including government officials, high-tech entrepreneurs, AI experts and specialists.

Mr Al Olama said his inclusion in the body is a reflection of the UAE's leading position in the field. He said the UAE has reached this level due to leadership, preparing for future challenges and advancing AI-based solutions.

“Joining the UN Advisory Body on AI is a great opportunity for driving a qualitative leap in the joint international efforts aiming to establish a comprehensive governance system for AI-related fields,” Mr Al Olama said in a statement.

“The new system shall leverage AI opportunities, enable countries and societies to participate in the process of technological development, while maintaining the balance between humans and machines within a safe, inclusive, technological future ecosystem for all.”

Mr Guterres convened the high-level advisory body to deliver recommendations for the international governance of AI, according to the UN.

The body brings together different perspectives on how the fast-developing technology can be used for the common good.

The AI Advisory Body is designed to make recommendations on international AI governance, understanding its risks and challenges, and defining AI's role in developing the UN Sustainable Development Group's goals.

Mr Guterres announced the formation of the panel last year.