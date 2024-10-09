UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Dinner at St Paul's Cathedral is on the menu at the investment summit. PA/AP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Dinner at St Paul's Cathedral is on the menu at the investment summit. PA/AP

Opinion

Comment

Looming tax rises threatens UK's £30bn investment summit

Chris Blackhurst is a former editor of The Independent, based in London

October 09, 2024