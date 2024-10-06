Sue Gray resigns as Keir Starmer's chief of staff as PM reshuffles just 100 days in office

British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a>'s chief of staff Sue Gray has resigned just over three months since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank">Labour Party</a> won a parliamentary election, Downing Street said on Sunday. Ms Gray will take up a new post as Mr Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister's office said in a statement. The Prime Minister has made five changes to his team to “strengthen his Downing Street operation ahead of marking his first 100 days in office”. In a written statement, he said: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring in such talented and experienced individuals into my team. This shows my absolute determination to deliver the change the country voted for.” Political aide Morgan McSweeney will move to chief of staff. Political director at Number 10 Vidhya Alakeson and director of government relations Jill Cuthbertson have been promoted to deputy chiefs of staff. Nin Pandit, director of the Downing Street Policy Unit, has been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the PM. And former journalist James Lyons will head up a new strategic communications team, Downing Street said. A Conservative Party spokesperson has described Downing Street as being in “chaos”. They said in a statement: “In fewer than 100 days Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government has been thrown into chaos – he has lost his chief of staff who has been at the centre of the scandal the Labour Party has been engulfed by. “Sue Gray was brought into deliver a programme for government and all we’ve seen in that time is a government of self-service. “The only question that remains is: who will run the country now?”