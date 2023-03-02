Partygate investigator Sue Gray 'to join Labour' as chief of staff

Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who conducted the inquiry into the partygate scandal that contributed to former British prime minister Boris Johnson's downfall, has quit the Cabinet Office.

Ms Gray is reportedly poised to become Labour leader Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

Labour has not commented on whether Ms Gray has been appointed, but a spokesman said earlier on Thursday that “the process is ongoing, nobody has been offered the job”.

A government spokesman at No 10 said: “I can confirm Sue Gray has resigned from the post of second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This was accepted by the department's permanent secretary and the Cabinet Secretary with immediate effect.”

It is understood that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could, in theory, block the appointment.

Amid speculation about the move, the Prime Minister's spokesman outlined the Acoba process to reporters.

“Acoba will consider the information provided,” the spokesman said.

“They'll make necessary requests for information, they'll consider it, they'll come to review that should be applied to the appointment under the government's business appointment rules, and they will provide a provisional recommendation and then the applicant is asked to confirm if they're content to abide by the provisional advice.

“And then, obviously, the recommendations are then made to the relevant department or minister, depending on who they are.”

Sue Gray led an investigation into alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches by government officials, including Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. AP

Who is Sue Gray?

A senior civil servant in the UK, Ms Gray led an investigation into alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches by government officials, including Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie. Her report on the incidents — which received significant media attention — was published in May 2022.

Her reviews of senior cabinet ministerial behaviour have led to high-profile sackings and resignations, including Damian Green, a close ally of former prime minister Theresa May, and Andrew Mitchell, the former chief whip

Some critics have suggested that Ms Gray has been influential in blocking freedom of information requests, but others have praised her for her impartiality and rigour.

Boris Johnson, right, at a gathering in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street on his birthday, which was released with the publication of Sue Gray's report. PA

Ms Gray served as the secretary of the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland from 2018 to 2021. Before that, she worked as the head of ethics in the Cabinet Office, where she oversaw reshuffles and honours lists.

She is often described as an elusive character and some politicians have gone so far as to suggest that she is the “real leader” of the UK.