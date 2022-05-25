Boris Johnson and senior officials blamed for Partygate failures in Sue Gray report

A long-awaited report into the Downing Street party scandal has blamed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior officials for failures of leadership at the heart of the British government.

The final 60-page report by civil service investigator Sue Gray gave the fullest account yet of numerous social gatherings at Downing Street and said it was clear some of them were not in line with coronavirus rules.

Embarrassing details in the report included a June 2020 leaving event that ended with one staff member being sick and others partying until the early hours of the morning, a Christmas party that left drinks stains on a Downing Street wall, and three cases where Ms Gray described excessive drinking by aides.

The revelations late last year that senior figures had partied while the public was banned from socialising outraged many people who made harrowing sacrifices during three national lockdowns. The scandal left Mr Johnson fighting for his political life after opposition MPs claimed he had misled parliament about the events.

Ms Gray's report, which included pictures of Mr Johnson raising a glass at Downing Street, found that concerns had been raised about some of the gatherings but that staff felt unable to speak up and that security and cleaning workers suffered a "lack of respect and poor treatment".

The report was handed to Downing Street on Wednesday after Ms Gray and her team interviewed dozens of people and examined emails, WhatsApp messages and entry and exit logs at government headquarters.

Her findings had been held back for months while the Metropolitan Police carried out a separate investigation, which resulted in Mr Johnson being fined over a birthday event and dozens of other penalties being handed out.

Boris Johnson was handed the findings of Sue Gray's investigation on Wednesday. PA

"The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," Ms Gray wrote.

"It is also the case that some of the more junior civil servants believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders. The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

Ms Gray investigated 16 events between May 2020 and April 2021, including eight gatherings which led to people being fined by the police.

One event in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 went ahead despite then-communications director Lee Cain writing in an email that a drinks invitation for 200 people was "somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment".

Another adviser said cameras and speakers would be nearby after a press conference and advised officials "to be mindful of that". Mr Johnson eventually spoke to staff for about 30 minutes while they had drinks and pizza, the report said.

Weeks later, a leaving event saw a karaoke machine being provided by a senior official during an hours-long party that ended with one person being sick, a "minor altercation" between two others and the last guest leaving at 3.13 in the morning.

Mr Johnson's birthday event the following day saw sandwiches, snacks and cans of drinks set up in the Cabinet room, although Ms Gray said the prime minister had not known about the event in advance.

Another leaving event in November 2020 was described as an impromptu gathering, but saw about 15 to 20 people attend with drinks. Shortly before Christmas, Mr Johnson read out questions in an online quiz, at an event where staff were advised to leave 10 Downing Street by a rear exit to avoid being photographed.

