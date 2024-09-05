Santorini, Greece. Experts say countries like Greece could benefit from the UK's changes. Getty Images
Plans to scrap non-dom regime 'could cost UK government £1bn a year'

Labour plans to subject assets held overseas to British inheritance tax if a non-dom has lived in the UK for more than 10 years

Gillian Duncan
September 05, 2024